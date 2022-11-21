Nintendo’s Black Friday cyber deals include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby

Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.

A few newer games are also marked down, including Neon White, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and the recently released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, whose Gold Edition (which includes the game’s upcoming DLC) is 22% off.

Here’s the full list of Cyber Deals for Nintendo Switch owners to take advantage of during the Black Friday holiday shopping season: