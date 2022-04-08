Nintendo’s $50 eShop gift card is 10 percent off again at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you want the latest Switch games, particularly the most popular AAA titles, usually the only choice is to suck it up and pay full price. There is a way to get a discount, though. Right now, you can purchase a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $45, for a savings of $5 or 10 percent, which you can then use to purchase any game in the store — including the latest titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Buy $50 eShop Gift Card at Amazon – $45

You could choose from a number of new blockbuster titles that aren’t likely to be discounted anytime soon, including MLB The Show 22 (coming to Switch for the first time), Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Rune Factory 5. All of those titles cost $60, so the purchase of an eShop Gift Card would save you $5 (or $6 if you get two).

If you’re more interested in indie titles, remasters or DLCs, new releases include Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (remaster, $20), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass (DLC, $25) and OlliOlli World (indie, $30). And for any discounted eShop games, you can make a good deal even better. Finally, you’re a regular eShop buyer but not in the market right now, it might be worth getting the card now to get a pre-discount on anything you’ll buy in the future.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.