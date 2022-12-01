Nintendo working on fixes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tech problems

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only been out for a couple of weeks, but Nintendo is already aiming to improve the games’ poor technical performance. After complaints from just about everyone about the game’s inconsistent framerate and other technical hitches, Nintendo said on Thursday that it’s working on fixes for some of the games’ bigger issues and will release an update in the future that will hopefully help performance.

The update on the publisher’s plans for the game came alongside a short patch notes post that includes the start of Season 1 of Ranked Battles in the Battle Stadium. The patch also addresses an issue that caused music to not play correctly in battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion, as well as other unenumerated bugs.

Most importantly, the patch notes include a note from Nintendo about the game’s performance:

We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.

While this doesn’t definitively mean much, it at least provides a little assurance that Nintendo is looking into the problems and searching for a solution of one kind or another. Another detail that wasn’t part of the patch notes was just how long these solutions might take to implement, but an acknowledgement is better than nothing. Unfortunately, whether or not these changes will address the full extent of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s issues, or whether or not that’s even possible, is something that remains to be seen.