Nintendo will show 10 minutes of ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ gameplay tomorrow

You don’t have to settle for trailers if you’re curious to know how The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will play. Nintendo and series producer Eiji Aonuma will showcase 10 minutes of Tears gameplay in a live premiere on the company’s YouTube channel. It’s not clear just what you’ll see, but it’s safe to presume the demo will feature new mechanics and steer clear of major plot spoilers.

The new title shares the open-world experience that made Breath of the Wild a hit when the Switch launched, but adds both a new environment (the floating islands above Hyrule) and an abundance of new ways to traverse the landscape. You can fly on a giant hoverboard, cross the ground in a motorized chariot and even grind rails. While Nintendo hasn’t revealed everything there is to know about Tears of the Kingdom, we’d expect numerous other gameplay tweaks.

The sequel will debut on May 12th, with pre-orders available now. There’s a lot riding on Tears. Its predecessor was the Switch’s stand-out launch title, and arguably helped Nintendo’s system become one of the best-selling consoles of all time. This new game is arriving six years later with lofty expectations and a much larger potential fan base.

