Nintendo will release a ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ OLED Switch on April 28th

Nintendo had more than just gameplay to show during its Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stream. The company has revealed that a special edition Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch will be available April 28th for $360. There’s no included game, alas, but you will get ornate artwork on the system, the Joy-Cons and the dock.

The Switch is functionally the same as regular OLED models. That means a 7-inch screen (versus the original’s 6.2 inches), a more capable kickstand and 64GB of expandable storage. You might not rush to replace the 2019 LCD Switch, but it might be worth an upgrade if you have a launch-era console and want longer battery life on top of the improved display and other tweaks.

You won’t have to buy a whole new Switch to show your enthusiasm, thankfully. Nintendo is also introducing Tears of the Kingdom versions of the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. They’ll respectively cost $75 and $25 when they arrive on May 12th, the same day as the game. This is probably the wisest investment if you’re an existing Switch owner, or aren’t thrilled about spending over $300 to catch up on six years’ worth of games.