Nintendo will dedicate a 30-minute Direct stream to ‘Splatoon 3’

Splatoon 3 will arrive and Nintendo is setting the table with a dedicated Direct showcase. The stream will get underway at 9AM ET on August 10th and will contain around 30 minutes of updates. It’s likely to be a deep dive into one of Nintendo’s tentpole Switch releases for this year. You’ll be able to watch the presentation on .
Nintendo often holds dedicated Direct events for its core games in the lead up to their release. It’s a smart way for the company to get more eyes on those titles and give folks who are undecided whether to buy them some more insight. Meanwhile, Nintendo will release a later this month, with a Pro Controller and carrying case featuring designs from the game arriving on September 9th.
