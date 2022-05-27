Nintendo Switch Online new games: NES Pinball with Mario

Two Super Nintendo games and one more NES game have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library and are now available, Nintendo announced Thursday evening. The SNES games are Congo’s Caper and Rival Turf!, and the NES classic is Pinball.

Congo’s Caper, a side-scroller developed by Data East, launched on the SNES in the west in 1993. Rival Turf! launched in 1992, and the beat-em-up is the first game in Jaleco’s Rushing Beat trilogy. Pinball, featuring Mario, was a launch game for the NES when it debuted in western markets in 1985.

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online get access to a catalogue of more than 100 games for the NES and SNES, as well as access to online multiplayer. A standard Nintendo Switch Online account costs $19.99 annually for an individual membership, or $34.99 annually for a family plan that can include up to 8 Nintendo accounts. Nintendo also offers a premium online plan, called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which gives players access to Nintendo 64 games as well. That costs $49.99.