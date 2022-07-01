Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new Sega Genesis games

Nintendo and Sega brought four new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of the infamous Zero Wing, a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up with a notorious English-language translation.

Joining Taoplan’s heavily memed Zero Wing are:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Capcom’s 16-bit remakes of the first three Mega Man games for Genesis. Players who complete all three games in Mega Man: The Wily Wars can access Wily Tower, where they’ll face a new boss.

Comix Zone, the side-scrolling action game built around comic book panel structure. Play as hero/comic artist/martial arts master Sketch Turner, who finds himself trapped in the comic book world he created and must fight his way out.

Target Earth, a run-and-gun shooter in which players take control of Rex and his Assault Suit to save the Earth from enemy Chron cyborgs.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is the premium tier of Nintendo’s online subscription service, and offers access to online multiplayer for Switch games, a variety of expansions and downloadable content, and a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games (in addition to NES and Super NES games). With the addition of Comix Zone, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Target Earth, and Zero Wing, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers now have access to 29 Sega Genesis games.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users).