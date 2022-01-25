Nintendo Switch is $20 off for Amazon Prime members at Woot

It’s not always easy to find deals for the Nintendo Switch, so this latest bargain might be worth a look. Woot is selling the blue-and-red LCD model for $280 to Amazon Prime members, or $20 below the official price. The company’s return policy isn’t the same as Amazon’s, but you’ll have until February 28th to take advantage of the discount.
In a sense, the hardware is almost incidental here. You’re buying a Switch for the games, which now include many classics ranging from launch-era titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the recent Metroid Dread. Popular third-party games like Fortnite are available, too. Still, Nintendo’s system is a great fit if you want TV and handheld gaming from one device — or just want a console with a particularly kid-friendly game selection.
There aren’t many catches, but they’re worth noting. You won’t find some blockbuster multi-platform games like the Call of Duty series, and the Switch’s 2017-era processing power won’t wow you like a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X might. We’d add that it’s also a question of whether or not this is the right Switch for you — the Switch OLED offers markedly improved display quality, battery life and tabletop gaming for $350, while the $200 Switch Lite is a bargain if you’re just interested in portable use. At $280, though, the standard LCD Switch represents a good balance between features and price.
