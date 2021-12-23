The Hamden Journal

Nintendo Switch Indie World sale offers big savings until Dec. 31

Nintendo Switch Indie World sale offers big savings until Dec. 31

Nintendo Switch owners can find savings on Hades, Art of Rally, Streets of Rage 4, Necrobarista: Final Pour and other indie delights during the Indie World Holiday sale running until Dec. 31.

Thirty games are being offered for up to 75% off, though some savings are a bit more modest. Among Us, for example, is already a must-have at $5, but this sale knocks off another dollar. In fairness, that is a 20% discount.

Axiom The Hamden Journal 2, which launched in August, is down to $17.99 (from $19.99) and Boyfriend Dungeon (one of The Hamden Journal’s 50 best games of 2021) is $16.99 (also formerly $19.99). And flip-the-script River City Girls, which launched in 2019, turns damsels into damage-dealers for $20.99, down from $29.99.

Also on sale until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST are five other curated lists from indie developers and publishers: Serenity Forge, Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Annapurna Interactive, Humble, and Finji. Those labels are offering selected wares at discounts reaching 50%, 70%, and 80%.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.