Nintendo stops shipping the Switch and other products to Russia

has stopped shipping its products, including the Switch, to Russia for the foreseeable future. “This is due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods,” the company told . It made the decision two weeks after invaded Ukraine, though it didn’t mention the crisis in its statement.

The move follows Nintendo suspending in Russia last weekend. It said the Russian version of the eShop “is currently under maintenance following the suspension of transactions in Russian rubles by the payment provider.”

On Wednesday, Nintendo . The game was supposed to be released on April 8th, but the company said it was pushing back the debut of the military strategy game following “recent world events.”

Other major gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia (and, in some cases, Belarus). Sony has PlayStation hardware and software sales there, while Microsoft put all sales in the country . , , , have stopped selling their games there as well.

Bungie joined its peers in taking a stance on the conflict on Wednesday. It said players in Russia and Belarus will still be able to play the free base game and have access to any expansions or content they bought before then. However, they’ll no longer be able to purchase currency or DLC such as .