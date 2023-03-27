Nintendo is showing off ‘roughly 10 minutes’ of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on March 28th

Quite possibly the biggest game of the year is getting an appropriately large gameplay reveal. Nintendo announced that will be releasing a presentation featuring “roughly 10 minutes of gameplay” from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the much-anticipated sequel to the defining Breath of the Wild.

The presentation will be led by longtime series producer Eiji Aonuma, who has worked on Zelda since Ocarina of Time. It’ll be available on YouTube on March 28th at 10AM ET, and it sounds like the video will be entirely focused on the new Zelda.