Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month

Nintendo and animation studio Illumination will be debuting the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Mario movie on October 6th at New York Comic Con.

We don’t know exactly what to expect from the trailer yet, but fingers crossed that we’ll finally get to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

The movie, which was delayed from a holiday 2022 release to April 7th, 2023, has an absolutely wild cast. In addition to Pratt, it includes:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

