Nintendo is buying close development partner SRD

Nintendo is about to buy its second close ally in as many years. Eurogamer reports Nintendo is acquiring SRD, one of its longest-serving game development partners. SRD has worked with Nintendo since the NES era, and more recently helped with Switch hits like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In that light, it’s almost surprising Nintendo hadn’t bought SRD sooner.

The purchases is expected to close on April 1st. Nintendo didn’t say how much it paid for SRD, but the development house will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company bought Luigi’s Mansion creator Next Level Games in January 2021.

This isn’t as aggressive a move as Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard buyout or Sony’s acquisition of Bungie. Not that Nintendo is concerned, mind you. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa recently said investors shouldn’t expect purchases of studios that lack “Nintendo DNA,” and the Switch is still a hot seller. Nintendo just isn’t in a rush to snap up developers, and this appears to be largely focused on securing partners while the company is flush with cash.