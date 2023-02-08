Nintendo is adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Switch Online today

After years of rumors, Nintendo is finally bringing Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its Switch Online service. The company revealed during its latest Nintendo Direct that games from its early handhelds will be available on Switch today.

The Game Boy titles you can spend the entire rest of your week on include Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land. You’ll be able to play the games with Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color screen filters and there’s support for two-player local and online play.

As for GBA titles, you can play Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc: Mega Microgames, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap today. There’s support for four-player multiplayer both locally and online.

The Game Boy titles will be available on the base version of Switch Online. You’ll need to plump for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access the GBA ones. More titles for both platforms will be added later, including several Zelda titles, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Metroid Fusion and Fire Emblem.