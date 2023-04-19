Nintendo Indie World April 2023 news, trailers, and game announcements

Nintendo’s latest Indie World showcase featured more than 20 new indie games (and DLC for indie games) coming to the Nintendo Switch, with some of those titles dropping… right now. Here’s a look at the biggest announcements from April’s Indie World showcase.

Mineko’s Night Market

Meowza Games’ narrative adventure-sim is coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 26. Players can take on jobs, befriend townsfolk, and craft goods at the weekly night market, but that’s not all: Mineko’s Night Market also promises parades, cat races, and stage performances.

My Time at Sandrock

Pathea Games’ sequel to My Time at Portia has players restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory by scavenging for relics and resources, assembling machines to transform a derelict workshop into a finely tuned facility, and battling monsters in melee combat. My Time at Sandrock is coming to Switch this summer, after having already been in early access on Steam for the past year.

Rift of the Necrodancer

The rhythm game spinoff of the Crypt of the Necrodancer series features lane-based combat (à la Guitar Hero) in battles against monsters, each with a different movement pattern. Boss battles and Rhythm Heaven-like minigames are included in Rift of the Necrodancer, coming to Switch later this year.

Hack-and-slash platformer Blasphemous is back with a new sequel from The Game Kitchen. Expect new weapons and brutal action-platforming when Blasphemous 2 arrives this summer.

Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered



Rain Games’ Teslagrad games, featuring electromagnetic powers and physics-based puzzles set in Scandinavian-inspired environments, are coming to Nintendo Switch today. Players can get both titles as part of the Teslagrad Power Pack Edition bundle.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith

The free update for Cult of the Lamb brings permadeath, gauntlet, and boss rush modes to the game on April 24.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk



The Jet Set Radio-inspired action game is heading to Nintendo Switch (and Steam) on Aug. 18.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The kid-friendly horror game series comes to Nintendo Switch… today!

The long-awaited sequel to Oxenfree from Netflix-owned Night School Studio arrives on the Nintendo Switch on July 12.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack



This free update for roguelite puzzle game Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon adds two new playable characters, new Quandary Challenges, and over 20 in-game hats. Hats!! The Puzzler’s Pack DLC arrives this spring.

Quilts and Cats of Calico

Tabletop game Calico is getting a video game version on Nintendo Switch. It looks cozy as heck, lets you customize your cats, and is coming to Switch this fall.