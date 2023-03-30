Nintendo extends deadline to redeem 3DS and Wii U eShop codes until April 3rd

Nintendo was supposed to shut down its Wii U and 3DS eShops for good on March 27th at 5PM PST, but it looks like you’ll have a little more time. The company has announced that it has extended the ability to redeem download codes until April 3, 2023 at 9:30PM. The reason? “The feature to redeem download codes was disabled earlier than scheduled,” Nintendo wrote in a customer support FAQ seen by Game Developer.

The company announced the eShop closures back in February 2022, and barred users from adding funds to their accounts on August 29th. The final shutdown was set for March 27th, so it’s been extended nearly a week. After that time, you’ll no longer be able to purchase new titles, but you can continuie to redownload 3DS and Wii U titles for now. Any remaining funds in your Nintendo Network ID wallet will be transferred over to your Nintendo Account wallet used in the Nintendo Switch until March 2024.

As we wrote in an explainer earlier this week, the Wii U and 3DS eShop closures mean that a vast library of games has essentially vanished. It was home to a large number of exclusives like Pushmo, Attack of the Friday Monsters, Dr. Luigi and more, that we may never see again. In a now deleted FAQ, Nintendo said that “we currently have no plans to offer classic content in other ways,” meaning access may soon be limited to preservationists and, unfortunately, pirates.