Nintendo discounts select Mario games for MAR10 Day

March 10 (aka MAR10 Day) is just around the corner, and Nintendo is celebrating the very important holiday with a sale centered around the man of the hour. Select games featuring Mario and his buddies are on sale this week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are all 33% off, dropping from $59.99 to $39.99. Additionally, the multiplayer pack of Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available as a separate purchase, or in a pack with the game. Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Game Tokyo 2020 is also on sale for $41.99.

The best deal, however, is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which is discounted a whooping 83% and is now $9.99. Two MarioKart Live: Home Circuit sets — the Mario one and the Luigi one — are also on sale, for $49.99 each. The full list of discounted games is available on the Nintendo website. The sale ends Sunday, March 13, at 11:50 p.m. PST.

