Nintendo Direct: How to watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct stream

Nintendo and Monolith Soft’s grand role-playing game series, Xenoblade Chronicles, returns to Nintendo Switch this summer. On Wednesday, a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will offer a deep dive on the next game in the franchise, promising 20 minutes of information.

Xenoblade Chronicles fans, and the Xenoblade curious, can tune in at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT to learn more. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct will stream on the publisher’s YouTube channel.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming to Switch on July 29. The game will put players into the roles of Noah and Mio, a swordfighter and zephyr, respectively. Over the course of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s story, players uncover the truth about the conflict between the nations of Keves and Agnus, and journey to Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword. Players will be joined by an array of allies from those warring nations, and like Noah and Mio, can join together to form Ouroboros, giant superpowered forms that can turn the tide of battle.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles was released in 2012, and later ported to Nintendo Switch as Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. That game’s sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, was released in 2017.