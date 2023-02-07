Nintendo Direct for February 2023 streams Feb. 7, promising Switch news

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8, promising new details on upcoming Switch games. February’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and will focus on upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2023.

Nintendo’s announced lineup for Nintendo Switch includes Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which is a remake of the 2011 Wii game; Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a fairy tale-inspired adventure starring a young Bayonetta; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild; and Pikmin 4, a new entry in the long-running strategy/action series that’s still something of a mystery.

Also on Nintendo’s slate, but still undated, is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two Game Boy Advance-era Advance Wars games. After a substantial delay, the Advance Wars collection for Switch is rumored to be coming soon.

Of course, Nintendo also has some other big plans for 2023, including the opening of the Super Nintendo Land theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, and the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7.