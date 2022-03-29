Nintendo delays Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to 2023

Nintendo’s long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed. The Switch game is now expected sometime in spring 2023, series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a video announcing the delay of the still-untitled Breath of the Wild sequel.

“For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize,” Aonuma said. “As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and gameplay elements. In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

Nintendo had previously communicated a 2022 release window for the Switch game, but has never announced a firm release date.

Developing …