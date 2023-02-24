Nintendo has confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that it will not be attending E3 2023.

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” the company said in a statement. “Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

“Although Nintendo will not exhibit at E3 2023, we are energized by the interest in what ReedPop’s Remastered E3 will look like,” Lance Festerman, president of E3 organizer ReedPop, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing news soon about our exhibitors and all the exciting things taking place.”

Last week, the Festerman confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that the show was “full speed ahead” despite comments from Ubisoft’s CEO suggesting it might not be. This week, Ubisoft confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that it would be attending the event.

But that’s not the only big gaming event of the month: Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will be back, too, taking place on June 8th. Microsoft has said it will be doing a showcase in Los Angeles this summer, though it hasn’t specifically confirmed it will be a part of E3. We’ve asked Nintendo if it is planning a showcase of some kind despite not attending E3 itself.