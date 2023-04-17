Nike launches Our Force 1 collection of digital shoes with real-world perks

After launching its .Swoosh web3 platform in November, Nike is ready to unveil its first set of digital collectibles today. The company has announced the Our Force 1 (or OF1) series of “virtual creations” will be available to a select group with invitations on May 8th, while general access opens on May 10th. You can choose to buy one of two boxes — “Classic Remix” or “New Wave,” and each will cost you $19.82 either way. You’ll have to have an account on the Swoosh website and have minted your ID to get one of these, though.

Now to be clear, these aren’t actual shoes you’d be getting. You’re paying for a digital box to start, and you won’t know what design you got either. On an undisclosed date after May 10th, Nike will reveal all the OF1 boxes at the same time, though you’ll have the option of not opening the box and leaving it as a virtual Schrodinger’s cat situation. Swoosh members will be alerted when that day comes, and each box comes with a 3D file that you can use to, say, export to other platforms (if compatible) and more.

There are over 100,000 “Nike Virtual Creations” in the OF1 collection, and they’re mostly based on the Air Force 1. If you picked a Classic Remix box, you’ll get a “favorite, classic archive AF1 released from 1982 to 2006” or “a more unique, custom AF1 with a nostalgic twist.” Those who select New Wave will receive a “classic archive from 2007 or later” or “an expressive, custom AF1 with a more futuristic twist.” There are also four designs from the winners of the company’s previous “Your Force 1” contest that are in the mix across both types of boxes.

Like Nike explained when it launched .Swoosh, these digital collectibles aren’t just for online use. “In the near future,” the company said, it “will introduce other new utilities and benefits… such as exclusive physical products or experiences.”

Since its launch, .Swoosh has seen over 330,000 accounts created and on April 18th, about 106,453 members will be chosen at random to receive virtual posters via Airdrop. This will allow them early access to buying an OF1 box. Nike said its DEI and SC+I partners will be included in this Airdrop, along with “those who participated in the #OurForce1 challenge and/or registered at our .Swoosh Session tour stops.” If you’re a major Nike fan and are willing to part with $20 for a digital collectible with the possibility that it might get you early access to future product drops, you can register at swoosh.nike to be eligible to buy an OF1 on May 10th. Only those who have already minted their IDs before April 12th will be considered for early access.