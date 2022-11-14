Nike is still trying to make NFTs happen with .Swoosh

Nike didn’t offer too many details about what exactly to expect but suggests that you will one day be able to use its assets as wearable items in digital games and “other immersive experiences.” While signups for the platform open on November 18th, don’t expect to actually buy anything: .Swoosh’s first digital collection doesn’t come out until next January. Once that happens, Nike says it’ll let creators “enter a community challenge to win the opportunity to co-create virtual product with Nike” and earn a royalty on any sales.