Nier: Automata Ver1.1a returns February 18th following covid-related postponement

The Nier: Automata anime is coming back. After the series was put on pause due to covid in January, new episodes of Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will air again on Crunchyroll beginning this weekend, according to a press release. Three episodes have already been released, and you can watch them on Crunchyroll now ahead of the debut of episode four on Saturday, February 18th, at 12:30PM ET. New episodes will premiere weekly.
If you’re interested in Ver1.1a, you can get an idea of what it looks like in this trailer released in January. It seems to be a relatively faithful adaptation, though Taro has said there will be some changes to the story.