The much-lauded action-RPG NieR: Automata is being developed into an anime series, Square Enix has announced. A teaser trailer shows a potential glimpse of how it will look (and not much else), and the developers also tweeted an image of the lead character 2B and her Pod companion robot.

It appears that the story will closely follow the plot of the original game. “The stage is a distant future in which human beings are routing to the moon in front of the overwhelming force of ‘machine life forms’ that aliens unleash,” according to the developer’s blog post. “The ‘2B’ belonging to the newly organized android unit ‘Yorha’ will put himself into a fierce battle to recapture the Earth.”

The first game didn’t make money, according to director Yoko Taro, but the follow up was a hit that received general praise for the stunning, trippy graphics, frenzied gameplay and highly original ideas. In other words, it seems like a perfect game to get the anime treatment. It will be produced by Square Enix and Aniplex, the studio behind Fullmetal Alchemist and Sword Art Online, but there’s no other information to speak of. Given that Sony owns Aniplex, though, it’s reasonable to assume it might appear on Crunchyroll or Funimation.