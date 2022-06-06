Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl just got voice acting

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is about to become a lot more lively. Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs announced that the game is getting a free new update that will add voice acting on Monday. The update includes the original actors behind headliners SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC platforms simultaneously. The Nintendo Switch update will be released “soon,” a tweet from the official account said.

Thomas James Kenny reprises his role as SpongeBob, while Bill Fagerbakke also performs as Patrick. Dustin Sardella and Janet Varney likewise return to their roles as Aang and Korra from the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. They’re joined by the legendary Jim Cummings, who portrays Shredder (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Felinius “Feline Cat” Caticus (CatDog). You can view the full cast list on Twitter.

We hope everyone enjoys the impeccable voice talent that these incredible individuals are able to bring to the table: pic.twitter.com/oRwGNtKQK9 — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Super Smash Bros-like fighting game that stars a cast of Nickelodeon characters from beloved franchises and television series. Prior to this announcement, the game did not have any voice acting. The lack of voice acting behind the cartoony characters felt off, and was a point of criticism for both fans and critics when the game initially released last year.

In May, the developers announced DLC for three new characters heading to the game: Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron, Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot, and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life.