New video games this month: All the upcoming games for March 2023

Although not as packed as February’s release schedule, March will be another prominent month for video games in 2023. Highly anticipated console blockbusters like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Resident Evil 4 remake are joined by three consecutive weeks of major sports titles, plus The Last of Us Part I finally comes to PC. We’ll break it all down for you here, by date and platform.

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Image: Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Soulslike fans get March’s first big release and they don’t have to wait long for it at all; it launches Friday. Team Ninja published a table-setter demo back in September so that players could have an idea of what they were getting themselves into. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dark fantasy set in China’s Three Kingdoms period (specifically, the Later Han Dynasty of 189 to 220 C.E.). Players will get brutal, demanding combat mixed, combined with mystical powers, against demonic enemies.

March 9

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

March 10

Before Your Eyes (PlayStation VR 2)

March 16

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (PlayStation VR 2)

Gorn (PlayStation VR 2)

March 17

Image: Visual Concepts/2K Sports

WWE 2K23 Prices taken at time of publishing.

A redemptive, ship-righting effort for WWE 2K22 last year means the pro wrestling simulation can be taken seriously as 2023’s first major sports launch. WWE 2K23 also kicks off a three-week run of licensed sports titles coming to consoles. The big new feature wrestling fans can expect is the long-requested WarGames bout type.

March 21

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PlayStation VR 2)

March 23

C-Smash VRS (PlayStation VR 2, demo)

March 24

Image: Capcom

EA Sports PGA Tour is a pretty big deal — it’s the publisher’s first golf game in eight years, and the first time Augusta National’s bucket-list golf course has been in a video game in a decade. But Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake may have the larger, mainstream impact among hardcore games fans. Capcom’s three preceding remakes in its groundbreaking survival-horror series have all been critical and commercial successes.

March 28

MLB The Show 23 is, in a first for the series, adding an historical mode allowing fans to play games as they looked decades ago. It’s not just throwback uniforms in modern stadiums with modern equipment. The first season of Storylines will also focus on a video gaming first — bringing the great stars of professional baseball’s segregated leagues back to life on your screen. Storylines will be a live service, so expect more trips back in time to learn about significant events and achievements in The National Pastime. For now, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, shares the true origins of nighttime baseball, which players will get to recreate in The Show 23.

March 30

Dredge (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

March release date still TBA

System Shock remake (Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Sifu (Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Image: Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios has had plans for almost eight years now to deliver a remake of 1994’s PC classic System Shock. It has run into protracted development difficulties, including Nightdive’s chief executive publicly putting the project “on hiatus” in 2018, in order for the studio to reassess its approach to a highly anticipated remake. Even then, the studio missed the 2021 launch date it announced on the same day it released a demo. The March 2023 launch window showed up on the System Shock Steam page in October, but Nightdive hasn’t made any formal launch announcement itself. The studio’s most recent guidance came in a September Kickstarter post: “When it’s done.”