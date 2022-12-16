New video games for 2023: All the upcoming games coming out next year

Already we can count more than 100 major video game releases expected in 2023, from highly anticipated RPGs like Starfield and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to new, mainline entries in series like Final Fantasy and Street Fighter, and the long-awaited return of franchises like Diablo and Pikmin.

While video game release dates are constantly in flux, The Hamden Journal’s guide to the video games coming out in 2023 will be regularly updated with new games, new release dates, and games’ inevitable delays. Here’s a look at what the year has in store for upcoming games.

New video games in 2023

January

One Piece Odyssey (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 13

Persona 3 Portable (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 19

Persona 4 Golden (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 19

Colossal Cave (Mac, Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 19

Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo Switch) — Jan. 20

Forspoken (PlayStation 5, Windows PC) — Jan. 24

Dead Space (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 27

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 31

Image: Avalanche Software/Portkey Games/Warner Bros. Games

February

Deliver Us Mars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 10

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) — Feb. 16

Wild Hearts (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 17

Atomic Heart (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 21

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 21

PlayStation VR2 launches (PlayStation 5) — Feb. 22

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PlayStation VR2) — Feb. 22

Blood Bowl 3 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 23

Company of Heroes 3 (Windows PC) — Feb. 23

Sons of the Forest (Windows PC) — Feb. 23

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — Feb. 24

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 24 (early access)

Octopath Traveler 2 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) — Feb. 24

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 28

Image: Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft

March

The Day Before (Windows PC) — March 1

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — March 3

The Last of Us Part I (PC) — March 3

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — March 9

Skull and Bones (Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — March 9

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — March 17

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Nintendo Switch) — March 17

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — March 24

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Windows PC) — March 28

System Shock remake (Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA

Image: Capcom

April

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) — April 4

Meet Your Maker (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 4

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC) — April 14

Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 28

Star Trek: Resurgence (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA

May

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) — May 12

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — May 28

June

Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — June 2

Diablo 4 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — June 6

Final Fantasy 16 (PlayStation 5) — June 22

RoboCop: Rogue City (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X) — TBA

July

Hogwarts Legacy (Nintendo Switch) — July 25

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

2023 video games with a launch window, but no date

Q1 (January-March)

Battlefield Mobile (Android, iOS)

Deceive Inc (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

MLB The Show 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Image: Phoenix Labs

Q2 (April-June)

EA Sports PGA Tour (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Fae Farm (Nintendo Switch)

Nine Sols (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC)

Valheim (Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Q3 (July-September)

EA Sports FC (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

F1 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

NBA 2K24 (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

R-Type Tactics I-II Cosmos (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC)

Image: Square Enix

Q4 (October-December)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PlayStation 5)

NHL 24 (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Image: Arkane Studios Austin/Bethesda Softworks

First half of 2023 (Jan. 1-June 30)

DNF Duel (Nintendo Switch)

Forza Motorsport (Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Homeworld 3 (Windows PC)

Layers of Fears (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Redfall (Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Starfield (Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Midyear (April 1-Sept. 30)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Freedom Planet 2 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Goodbye Volcano High (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC)

Rune Factory 3 Special (Nintendo Switch)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Second half of 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PlayStation 5) – “Fall 2023” release

Image: Ubisoft

Games expected in 2023 with no launch date

Age of Empires 4 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Alan Wake 2 (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Ark 2 (Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Atlas Fallen (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Windows PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Blood Bowl 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Blue Protocol (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Crash Team Rumble (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (consoles)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Disney Speedstorm (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Dungeons 4 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Everspace 2 (PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One)

Everywhere (platforms not announced)

Exoprimal (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Fallout 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Flashback 2 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Gloomhaven (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Hyper Light Breaker (Windows PC) early access

Immortals of Aveum (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Lies of P (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Lollipop Chainsaw remake (platforms not announced)

The Lords of the Fallen (PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Metal Slug Tactics (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

Mina the Hollower (Linux, Mac, Windows PC)

Minecraft Legends (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (Android, iOS)

Moving Out 2 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Palworld (PC)

Payday 3 (platforms not announced)

Image: Nintendo