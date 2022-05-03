New Umbrella Academy season 3 photos are a blend of old and new

New photos for the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy bring two separate realities — and two separate sets of Hargreeves siblings — together.

In the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings find themselves in an alternate timeline — one where enigmatic Reginald Hargreeves never adopted them. Instead, Reginald adopts a different set of super-powered individuals, raising them to be the Sparrow Academy.

The original Hargreeves siblings — dutiful Luther (Tom Hopper); rebellious Diego (Davida Castañeda); compassionate Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman); eccentric Klaus (Robert Sheehan); snarky Five (Aidan Gallagher); and lonely Viktor (Elliot Page) — must make sense of this new reality, where their former sibling Ben (Justin Min) is now the confident second-in-command of the Sparrow Academy.

These new photos also show glimpses of the new characters, played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David. Unfortunately, the most important member of the new crew, Christopher, who is played by Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube, is not pictured, so we’ll have to wait to see him in action.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22.