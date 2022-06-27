New Twitch viewer record set during Ibai’s boxing event

Twitch’s concurrent viewership record has been broken again. Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea (who goes by “Ibai” on the platform) hit a peak of more than 3.3 million concurrent viewers during a boxing event he hosted over the weekend, according to Twitch (via Eurogamer), crushing the previous record of nearly 2.5 million held by Spanish streamer TheGrefg.

Ibai’s event, La Velada del Año II, featured other content creators competing in the ring as well as some musical performances. Content creator-led boxing events aren’t exactly a new idea, but the success of Ibai’s show, which took place in an arena in front of a packed crowd, demonstrates that they still can be big draws for live and virtual viewers. You can check out the full replay on Ibai’s Twitch channel.

Ibai is now the fourth most-followed channel on Twitch with 11.1 million followers, according to Twitch analytics site Twitch Tracker. Ninja remains the platform’s most-followed creator, but Ibai currently sits above other Twitch mainstays like Tfue, xQc, Shroud, and Pokimane.