New Tokyo Vice trailer brings Michael Mann crime drama to Japan

The official trailer for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, produced by Michael Mann, dropped Monday, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming undercover crime drama.

Based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist who has moved to Tokyo to investigate corruption within the police department (and specifically on the vice squad). The trailer shows the reporter alienated from his co-workers (who seem to constantly be calling him a foreigner), before becoming embedded in both the police world and the criminal underworld in Tokyo.

In the trailer, we get a taste of the neon-tinged version of the city that will be displayed in the show, as well as the sense of humor the series will have to offer. “What’s it like to be a Yakuza? I could write about that” “Yes, but then I’d have to kill you” (awkward silence and laugh). We also see a glimpse of action later on in a brief preview of a knife fight sequence.

Ansel Elgort (Tony in the new West Side Story, and someone who has had multiple allegations of sexual assault levied against him) stars as Adelstein, while Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, and Rinko Kikuchi co-star.

Created by playwright J.T. Rogers (who wrote the first and final episodes of the season) and with the first episode directed by Michael Mann, the first three episodes of Tokyo Vice will hit HBO Max April 7.