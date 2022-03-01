New to Disney Plus March 2022: Moon Knight, Daredevil, Turning Red, and more

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the just-released The Book of Boba Fett, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Pixar’s Turning Red hits Disney Plus on March 11, with a Cheaper by the Dozen remake coming later in the month. Moon Knight, the newest Marvel television show, premieres on March 30. Meanwhile, new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder drop every week and the new West Side Story finally makes it to Disney Plus.

Available March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

Photo: The Walt Disney Company

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

From Disney: An overzealous Oscar bets big that his AAU basketball team can beat Wizard Kelly’s. He forces Penny onto his team but her heart isn’t in it because she’d rather spend time with her crush.

Available March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

Available March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Episode 4 “Father Figures”

From Disney: When Penny discovers who Maya and KG’s parents are, she becomes the lone voice of tolerance in her community, butting heads with her father Oscar’s prejudices.

Available March 11

Turning Red

Image: Pixar

Premiere

From Disney: Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins Turning Red launches exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

Premiere

From Disney: Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar’s original feature, Turning Red. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.

Available March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Episode 5 “Snackland”

From Disney: Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it’s poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.

Available March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen

Premiere

From Disney: An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

More Than Robots

Premiere

From Disney: More Than Robots, an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST®, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

Available March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels

Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Parallels follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group across time and into separate universes. With two friends in the present day, and the other two in a completely separate timeline, they race to find each other, hoping to unravel the mystery of the event and return home before forever alerting their futures.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Episode 6 “Get In”

From Disney: After her parents forget to pick her up, Penny starts a rideshare company aimed at kids whose parents are too busy to drive them.

Available March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

Premiere

From Disney: Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.” Directed by Stacey Lee, “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u” is produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

Premiere

From Disney: Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

Available March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight Episode 1 Premiere

Image: Marvel Studios

From Disney: When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

From Disney: Frustrated by Oscar’s overbearing parenting, Penny wishes to be grown up. Al Roker grants her wish, turning Penny and her friends into college coeds.