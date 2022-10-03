New to Disney Plus in September 2022: Marvel, Star Wars, and more

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

In this, the spookiest of months, MCU fans get treated to Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white homage to classic horror films that genuinely looks like the sort of rad experimental diversion Disney Plus was made for. YA series The Mysterious Benedict Society also returns for its second season, and the animated Star Wars shorts anthology Tales of the Jedi arrives. Those into short-lived superhero cartoons also have something to check out, as episodes from MTV’s strange-yet-fascinating Spider-Man: The New Animated Series finally arrive on the streamer.

Available Oct. 3

Dancing with the Stars Episode 3 (Live)

From Disney: Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Available Oct. 5

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 1

From Disney: A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

In each episode the team embarks on an epic expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries. More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that call the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a vibrant journey into the mysterious past led by modern day ocean explorers.

Andor Episode 5

From Disney: The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

From Disney: Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.

Available Oct. 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8

From Disney: In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 18, 2022.

Available Oct. 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night

From Disney: On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Werewolf by Night is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Available Oct. 10

Dancing with the Stars Episode 4 (Live)

Available Oct. 12

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot Season 2

From Disney: Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

Andor Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

From Disney: It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.

Available Oct. 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9

Available Oct. 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Available Oct. 17

Dancing with the Stars Episode 5 (Live)

Available Oct. 18

Dancing with the Stars Episode 6 (Live)

Available Oct. 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Andor Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 204 “Draft Day”

From Disney: It’s Draft Day, when coaches select their teams for tournament play. Alex has thrown down a gauntlet to Coach Cole, and pressure’s on for her to find players who will deliver. Even her own son would rather be drafted to Cole’s elite team. Nick, the presumptive last pick, can at least spot talent, and offers to help Alex scout. Evan and Sofi try to reconnect, as their summer dreams pull them apart. And the draft plays out in some surprising ways, creating new dilemmas for our Ducks

Available Oct. 21

Hall of Villains

Available Oct. 24

Dancing with the Stars Episode 7 (Live)

Available Oct. 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Premiere (all shorts streaming)

From Disney: Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t two-episode premiere

From Disney: Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

From Disney: This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Andor Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

From Disney: Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.

Available Oct. 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Available Oct. 31

Dancing with the Stars Episode 8 (Live)