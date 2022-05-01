New to Disney Plus in May 2022: Obi-Wan, Chip and Dale

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

This month, Moon Knight finishes up, and Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres just a few weeks after. In between, though, Disney Plus Original movies Sneakerella — a modern gender-swapped Cinderella redux — and Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers premiere.

Available May 4

Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Premiere

From Disney: Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

Moon Knight Episode 6 Finale

Image: Marvel Studios

From Disney: Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Available May 11

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight Premiere

From Disney: Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.

The Quest Premiere

From Disney: Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye, The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.

Available May 13

Sneakerella Premiere

From Disney: Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale.

El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.

The original movie Sneakerella launches May 13, exclusively on Disney+.

Available May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

Available May 20

Shook

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers Premiere

Image: Disney

From Disney: A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Available May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi 2-Episode Premiere Part 1 and II

Image: Lucasfilm

From Disney: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

We Feed People

Premiere

From Disney: Ron Howard’s We Feed People spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.