New to Disney Plus in January 2022: Eternals and a new Ice Age

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, there’s a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Eternals hits Disney Plus this month, along with new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. And a new Ice Age movie defies all odds to land on the platform. From the back catalog, please enjoy Catch That Kid, featuring a baby Kristen Stewart and Corbin Bleu as they break into a bank.

Available January 1

X-Men: First Class

Available January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

From Disney: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Available January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

Available January 12

Eternals

Image: Marvel Studios

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3

Available January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

Available January 19

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2 Episodes 6-10

From Disney: Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including PUZZLES, BIRTHDAYS, BACKYARDS, TINY THINGS and MOTORCYCLES. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye Premiere

From Disney: Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive, and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4

Available January 26

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5

Available January 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Premiere

From Disney: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.