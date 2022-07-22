New The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 features detailed in Naughty Dog video

Developer Naughty Dog’s remastered re-release of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 is more than just a modern graphical overhaul of the survival adventure — the studio is adding updated AI features, new “seamless” animations, DualSense controller haptic feedback, and new levels of accessibility to the game. Those new features and others are explained in a 10-minute video breakdown of what’s changing in The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 will also bring with it fan-requested features, like a permadeath difficulty setting, a speedrun mode, new unlockable cosmetics, visual filters, and an in-depth photo mode. That’s on top of the expected visual snazziness: native 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, or dynamic 4K resolution at a targeted 60 frames per second.

Even if you’ve played the original The Last of Us on PlayStation 3 and The Last of Us Remastered on PlayStation 4, it looks like there will be ample reasons to return to the game for another playthrough.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release The Last of Us Part 1 on Sept. 2 for PS5 (a Windows PC version is coming later). The Last of Us Part 1 will include the game’s acclaimed prequel, The Last of Us: Left Behind, and costs $69.99.