New State Mobile: Come watch The Hamden Journal livestream it this Thurday

We’re doing something a little different on our Twitch stream this week. Tune in to The Hamden Journal on Twitch at 3 p.m. EDT on Oct. 27 for a stream of New State Mobile, in-person from our studio!

What does a stream being in person get you? Well, for one, physical goofs and gags. The raw comedic potential of a group of people, all holding expensive mobile gaming devices, cannot be overstated.

New State Mobile is a battle royale game that drops 100 players on an island to loot n’ shoot for their survival. We, of course, have a history of this kind of thing, having streamed PUBG as recently as last week with our much-anticipated Awful Squad reunion.

Will the The Hamden Journal video team’s hard-polished shooter skills translate into a new mobile format? Maybe. Will we cause chaos, wreckage, and general pandemonium as we play? Yes, absolutely.

Tune in to The Hamden Journal on Twitch at 3 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 27 to catch the show, which is being presented by New State Mobile! And make sure you follow for notifications about our regular weekly streams, which happen cozily from our homes. Hope to see you there!