New Star Wars releases: what’s coming in 2022 and beyond

Star Wars is in a very weird place right now. Disney has already completed its own Skywalker trilogy and closed that book on that story, but there are still tons of Star Wars projects that are somewhere on their way to theaters and streaming.

Disney’s upcoming Star Wars lineup stretches as far into the past as the High Republic and may even pass the Skywalker Saga on the timeline one day. There are shows about new characters and old favorites, and plenty of shows to help us better understand the events of one Star Wars movie or another. As for new movies, Disney is a little bit more quiet, but there are a least a few on the very distant horizon.

With so many things planned for the Star Wars universe, here’s a look at all the shows that we know coming to Disney Plus, the movies that will arrive in theaters, and when you can expect to see each and every one of them.

Taking place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi will follow the Jedi Master on Tatooine as he looks after Luke, and also likely his missions around the galaxy as he watches the Empire tighten its grip on the star systems around him. Along with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, this series will also bring back Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, along with new additions like Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Kumail Nanjiani.

This spinoff of a spinoff will follow Cassian Andor, introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the mostly heroic spies of the Rebellion as they undermine the Empire and plot its eventual destruction. Andor will bring back Diego Luna as the title character, alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Anton Valensi.

Technically, season 2 of The Mandalorian happened all the way back in 2020, but you could be forgiven for forgetting considering that The Book of Boba Fett was basically Mandalorian season 2.5. But the official third season is on the way to give us more adventures with Grogu and Din Djarin.

The animated series The Bad Batch is coming back for a second season later this year. The exploits of the Clone Force 99 are expected to directly follow the end of season 1.

This series will follow Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, but it’s not exactly clear where the story might take her. We do know that the series will include Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, so it’s very likely a prequel to the events of The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett — since Vader is dead by then — but that’s about all we know, and it’s still just a guess.

The fact that this movie is directed by Taika Waititi and co-written by Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) is a comprehensive list of the things we actually know about it. Waititi said in the summer of 2021 that the movie has a story — makes sense — and that otherwise it’s still being written. As for when it might take place, or come out, we’ll just have to wait and see. With Rogue Squadron getting moved back, Waititi’s movie will be the first Star Wars movie set to hit theaters since Rise of Skywalker.

Perhaps the upcoming Star Wars movie of which we know the most, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will be directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), who described her desire to turn it into the “greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.” While this movie was originally slated for release in December 2023, scheduling conflicts led to a delay and pushed the movie off of Disney’s calendar for that year. However since then, Jenkins as reportedly moved a few things around in order to focus more on Rogue Squadron and the upcoming Wonder Woman 3.

This Star Wars series will be set in the later days of the High Republic where the Dark Side of the Force starts to find its footing. Created by Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte will be a mystery series that’s all about a new and secret power emerging from the Dark Side.

The head of Disney’s Golden Goose, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige is also set to try to bring his success to Star Wars sometime in the future, but we have no idea when or if it will even happen. Kathleen Kennedy’s last update on the subject came in a Vanity Fair story from May, when she said, “I would love to see what movie he might come up with. […] But right now, no, there isn’t anything specifically.”