New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a window into the multiverse

The latest trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has just been released, offering a look at the chaos Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) encounter as they toss themselves into the multiverse.

During the trailer, the duo comes across several other spider-people, and that includes some new faces, like Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and the Spider-Man from the Insomniac-developed PlayStation game. We also get a look at an artfully drawn fight scene between Morales and Spider-Man 2099, along with a brief cameo from the legendary Stan Lee.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a look at some of the other characters expected to appear in the film, such as The Spot, a villain made up of interdimensional portals, and Spider-Punk. The official description of the film says, “Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”