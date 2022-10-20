New Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and gameplay footage show Ada, Ashley, and more

Capcom gave survival horror fans an extended look at next year’s Resident Evil 4 remake on Thursday during its Resident Evil Showcase, reaffirming that the fourth mainline Resident Evil game remains one of the best (and the weirdest) entries in the franchise. A new trailer also offered a peek at the new Resident Evil 4’s take on Ada Wong, Ashley Graham, The Merchant, Father Bitores Mendez, and that creepy little weirdo Ramon Salazar.

During the trailer and new gameplay footage shown at the Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom highlighted changes to Resident Evil 4’s terrifying Ganados, who swarm and flank our hero Leon S. Kennedy in new ways. But Leon’s reliable roundhouse kick and his chainsaw-parrying knife — and his ingenuity at setting a rampaging bull on fire! — show that he can still hold his own against torch- and pitchfork-wielding mobs.

The Merchant from Resident Evil 4 is also here too, once again asking what yer buyin’ and what yer sellin’ — in the remake’s case, the latter now includes gems that players can pawn to buy upgrades, weapons, and other items. New footage also shows off Leon’s attache case, within which players can play some inventory Tetris.

Resident Evil 4 is heading to PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Windows Pc, and Xbox Series X on March 24, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out some images of the cast of the new RE4 in the gallery below.