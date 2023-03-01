New on Netflix March 2023: Shadow and Bone, You, and more

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

In March, the second season of YA fantasy series Shadow and Bone hits Netflix, along with a collection of workout videos. Get that cardio in! Also, the sequel the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery, an adult animated comedy about Elvis as a secret agent, and the second part of the fourth season of You.

Available in March

Agent Elvis (Netflix Series)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

Furies (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A trio of furious vigilantes unites to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of ‘90s Saigon in this prequel to “Furie.”

I Am Georgina: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.

Available March 1

Cheat (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don’t get caught!

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life.

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Photo: Adam Taylor/Sony Pictures

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Image: Dreamworks

The Other Boleyn Girl

Available March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As the police continue to search for Gambino’s killer, Valentino, Salvo and their loved ones somehow become more mixed up in the crime’s aftermath.

Karate Sheep (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Keeping a flock of sheep safe from a hungry wolf is hard work! Luckily, Wanda and Trico have a few tricks — and kicks — up their woolly sleeves.

Masameer County: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this season includes a risky 24-hour mission, a shocking elevator ride and a rocket launch gone rogue.

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?

Sex/Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. We pick up right in the moment of Billie’s stunning proposal to Brad which ended the first season, and then ride the emotional fallout which comes in its wake.

This Is Where I Leave You

Available March 3

Love at First Kiss (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Javier can see the future… and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There’s just one problem: It’s his best friend’s girlfriend.

Next in Fashion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Next in Fashion, the high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion, is returning to Netflix for a second season. Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France is joined by new co-host, A-list global superstar, supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid. A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world. This season features guest judges from every corner of the style world, including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid and Donatella Versace.

Split the Root

Available March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: On March 4th, comedy icon Chris Rock will take the stage in Baltimore, Maryland for the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The historical show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Divorce Attorney Shin (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer navigates the complex world of divorce — fighting for his clients to win by any means necessary.

Available March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: New powers, new tools, new adventures! Ridley and the Eyes are doing more than ever before on their mission to keep the museum and its secrets safe.

Available March 7

World War Z

Photo: Jaap Buitendijk/Paramount Pictures

Available March 8

Faraway (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370.

Available March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Image: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

From Netflix: Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Available March 10

The Glory Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

Have a nice day! (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

Outlast (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

Rana Naidu (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. But when his father is suddenly released from prison, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own.

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

|Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

Available March 14

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant.

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.

Available March 15

The Law of the Jungle (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In the middle of the jungle, twelve athletes must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.

Available March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

Still Time (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Dante has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Alice, but he has a bad one with Time: absorbed by the many commitments of his daily life, he always arrives late and has the impression that his life is flowing too quickly. The day he turns forty, that impression becomes reality and Dante finds himself jumping forward from year to year, no longer having any control over his life.

Available March 17

Dance 100 (Netflix Series)

To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges.

In His Shadow (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After the death of their father, two half-brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict with tragic consequences.

Maestro in Blue (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.

The Magician’s Elephant (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.

Noise (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After moving his family into his childhood home, a man’s investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets.

Sky High: The Series (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss — even if that means being her father’s enemy.

Available March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!

Available March 21

We Lost Our Human (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?

Available March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Reawakened in sacred water, a father desperately searches for his daughter, leading him to discover his true nature buried within.

The Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: El Reino will return for a second and final season with an epic battle between evil and good. The show tells the story of the religious leader Emilio Vázquez Pena, who in season 1 was left the presidential front-runner after his running mate was assassinated.

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.

Available March 23

Johnny (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life.

The Night Agent (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Available March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked.

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

From Netflix: More single people who are ready to prioritize love over looks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and — if they’re lucky — find someone they want to marry.

Available March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Image: Netflix

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix:Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson. The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in “Beauty and the Beast”, in this new stand-up special.

Available March 29

Emergency: NYC (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix:Go from helicopter to hospital with trauma team professionals across New York City as they provide life-saving aid and share their personal stories.

Unseen (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A nondescript house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a shadowy conspiracy dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to murder.

Wellmania (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a health crisis forces Liv to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better — even if it kills her.

Available March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A man is convicted of a robbery he didn’t commit and spends nine years in jail. Decades later, he becomes a suspect again — but is he still innocent?

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Put off by her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in — but when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better.

Unstable (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad — and his company — from disaster.

Available March 31

Copycat Killer (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2