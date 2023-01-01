New on Netflix January 2023: Every movie and TV show arriving

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

That ’90s Show, the sequel series to — you guessed it! — That ’70s Show, hits Netflix at the end of the month. The second seasons of Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and The Way of the Househusband all come to the platform at various points throughout the month. From the back catalogue, enjoy Minions: The Rise of Gru and Brokeback Mountain, among others.

Available Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

Lady Voyeur (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: Everyone’s favorite ex-yakuza is back! He’s clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Available Jan. 4

How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

The Kings of the World (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.

Available Jan. 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: ​​After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Photo: Netflix

From Netflix: New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.

Woman of the Dead (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a suspicious car crash tears a woman’s life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.

Available Jan. 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of “encounter cops,” who brazenly kill their targets.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Pressure Cooker (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

From Netflix: Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks.

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Available Jan. 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available Jan. 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

Available Jan. 11

Noise (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

Sexify: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.

Available Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Photo: Bernard Walsh: Netflix

From Netflix: Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

Available Jan. 13

Break Point (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.

Dog Gone (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

Sky Rojo: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won’t last long.

Suzan & Freek (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

Trial by Fire (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Available Jan. 17

The Devil to Pay

Available Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

Khallat+ (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.

The Pez Outlaw

That ‘90s Show (Netflix Series)

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

From Netflix: Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Women at War (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Available Jan. 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. With stunning sweet visuals and surprises at every turn, season two takes it up a level – from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano. The bakers pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of!

Bling Empire: New York (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Fauda: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The action-packed series returns for a new season.

Mission Majnu (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

The Real World: Season 28

Represent (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Şahmaran (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.

Shanty Town (Netflix Series)

Available Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Image: Illumination Entertainment

Narvik (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.

Available Jan. 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Available Jan. 25

Against the Ropes (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After being released from prison for a crime she didn’t commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who’s a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona.

Begin Again

Available Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Daniel teams up with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel’s family.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Humanity may be down, but their fight for survival is far from over. For the pivotal next round, a truly evil human emerges to face the next mighty god.

Available Jan. 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The drama returns for a new season.

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.

The Snow Girl (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

You People (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

Available Jan. 30

Princess Power (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place.

Available Jan. 31

Cunk On Earth (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

Pamela, a love story (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.