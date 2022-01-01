New on Netflix January 2022: Every movie and TV show arriving

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

Warm up the cold winter with a new season of Too Hot to Handle. New episodes of Ozark also premiere, along with the debut of Kristen Bell’s thriller satire series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. From the back catalog comes a wide selection including a handful of Terminator movies, both Willy Wonka movies, and also Interview with the Vampire.

Available in January

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

I Am Georgina (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

Available January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it.

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With their friendship rocked by a secret romance, Elsa, Charlotte and Milou each face up to dizzying challenges and big life decisions.

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)



Woo

Available January 4

Action Pack (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

Available January 5

Four to Dinner (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

Rebelde (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As the EWS prepares for a new generation of students, love and friendship bloom while a mysterious society threatens to crash their musical hopes.

Available January 6

The Club: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The source of Matilda’s guilt comes to light as a figure from the past returns. Raşel and İsmet arrive at an impasse as violence looms over Istanbul.

The Wasteland (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.

Available January 7

Hype House (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.

Johnny Test: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.

Available January 8

Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Hoping to turn his life around, Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole, but his path once again crosses with Ferry Bouman.

Available January 11

Dear Mother (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

Available January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

Available January 13

Brazen (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

Chosen (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of “The Rain.”

The Journalist (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name.

Photocopier (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

Available January 14

After Life: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.

Archive 81 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.

This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.

Available January 16

Phantom Thread

Available January 17

After We Fell

Available January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

Available January 19

El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A wealthy “man-child” in Colombia grapples with the trappings of privilege and doing the right thing.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Available January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Available January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

My Father’s Violin (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Adventure continues as Goh and Ash keep up their research and Goh becomes involved with Project Mew. But Mew isn’t the only mythical Pokémon!

Summer Heat (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.

That Girl Lay Lay

Available January 24

Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)

Available January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Ada and her science-loving friends are searching high and low for answers this season, from the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between!

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.

Available January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

Available January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Home Team (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

In From the Cold (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?