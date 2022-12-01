New on Netflix December 2022: Every movie and TV show arriving

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

Between Dragon Age: Absolution, Witcher: Blood Origin, and Sonic Prime, ‘tis the season for Netflix’s video game adaptations. The hotly anticipated Knives Out sequel also hits the platform after its brief theatrical release in November. And of course, there’s the usual deluge of Christmas content.

Available in December

The Glory (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

God’s Crooked Lines (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A private detective who claims to be suffering from paranoia checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient’s mysterious death.

The Interest of Love (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they’re willing to go for love.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Available Dec. 1

Dead End (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes (Netflix Anime)

Image: David Production/Netflix

From Netflix: Jolyne’s troubles have only multiplied, but her mission is clear; do everything she can to stop Father Pucchi’s plan from succeeding.

The Masked Scammer (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Qala (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

Troll (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Available Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

Hot Skull (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life. After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions around the world with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. When she and her husband surprise the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine? Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

“Sr.” (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

Available Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Photo: Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures

Available Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Available Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

Available Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

Delivery by Christmas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Channeling a 60’s rat pack vibe under the lights of Las Vegas, Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City and goes all in for his newest special Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me?

Available Dec. 7

Burning Patience (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Emily the Criminal

Image: Vertical Entertainment

I Hate Christmas (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

The Marriage App (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a watch-based app that rewards good deeds — until unhealthy obsessiveness takes over.

The Most Beautiful Flower (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it.

Smiley (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Series)(New episodes weekly)

From Netflix: Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they’ll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

Available Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

Lookism (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

Available Dec. 9

CAT (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix Anime)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: With great power at stake, a group of rebel mages and thieves goes head-to-head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Dream on! From a playroom with a climbing wall to a luxurious Airstream rebuild, Shea and Syd continue to deliver on fantasy spaces for real families.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After two chaotic Christmases, will the Sello and Twala families be able to put their differences aside to welcome Beauty and Sbu’s first baby?

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Available Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom.

Prisoners

Available Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Netflix Anime)

Image: Netflix/Sanrio

From Netflix: Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Head coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1 level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it. Off the court, players get vulnerable sharing their personal struggles of family instability, mental health, homelessness, and more. Over 8 episodes, viewers will follow the team’s journey as players work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court.

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new cast of singles comes together on a remote island seeking love. Who will find that special someone and make their escape to a luxurious getaway?

Tom Papa: What A Day! (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Stand-up comedian Tom Papa returns to Netflix for his second hour-long special, What A Day! In his signature hilarious and joyful fashion, Tom shares the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time.

Available Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This docuseries follows the investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US.

Glitter (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

I Believe in Santa (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After five happy months dating Tom, Lisa’s horrified to learn he’s obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?

Kangaroo Valley (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors to survive her incredible first year.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Available Dec. 15

The Big 4 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Acclaimed Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be back with this new action comedy film.

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime (Netflix Family)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer. Based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

Available Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.

Cook at all Costs (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank.

Dance Monsters (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to win $250,000 — and a second shot at their dreams.

Far From Home (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A scholarship to a top school transports Ishaya to the luxurious world of Nigeria’s 1%, but a looming secret threatens to take it all away … and more.

Paradise PD: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Without a functioning police force, the town faces threats from scheming billionaires, vindictive artists, backstabbing AI and more.

Private Lesson (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road.

The Recruit (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Summer Job (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ten Gen Z contestants go on their dream vacation. But for a shot at staying in a luxury villa — and to win €100,000 — they have to work real jobs.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Survivors’ and rescuers’ accounts and minute-by-minute footage fuel this gripping documentary about the deadly 2019 volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

Available Dec. 18

Side Effects

Available Dec. 19

Trolley (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A sudden tragedy brings the wife of a congressman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Trolls

Available Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Cursed by a fairy, grinchy Chuy wakes up to discover he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

When sinister forces threaten the peace of Brittania, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

Available Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

Emily in Paris: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies.

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences.

Available Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Image: Haro Aso/ Shogakukan / ROBOT

From Netflix: The games are deadlier, this world more wild and cruel; but will Arisu ever make it back to the real world — and will it be worth everything he’s lost?

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Acclaimed comedian Mathieu Dufour shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonalds misdeeds and more in this freewheeling stand-up special.

Available Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Film)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Piñata Masters! (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

Available Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ana and Mariana deal with a lawsuit and new business while maintaining the facade of their relationship. But chaos arises when true feelings blossom.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda.

Time Hustler (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix Series)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

Vir Das: Landing (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special.

Available Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An MI6 agent’s bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

Available Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Chelsea Handler is back with her new Netflix stand-up special, REVOLUTION. The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.

Available Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder.

A Night at the Kindergarten (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend’s son.

The Circle: Season 5 (Netflix Series)(New episodes weekly)

From Netflix: Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle.

Stuck with You (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year’s Eve — and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways.

Available Dec. 29

Brown and Friends (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.

Available Dec. 30

Alpha Males (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande’s future after new owners take over the resort in a power play.

White Noise (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, “White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Available Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Join us as we take a look back at some of the jokes that got us through the year in this compilation of stand-up highlights.