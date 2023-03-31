New on Netflix April 2023: Sweet Tooth, Power Rangers, and more

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

The new seasons of Sweet Tooth and Firefly Lane premiere this month, along with drama comedy Beef and a new Power Rangers movie. There is a rom-com about a woman traveling to Vietnam, and a documentary about a couple traveling to Costa Rica and getting trapped there on their third date ever. Phew! There is also a new John Mulaney comedy special. Finally, the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, The Lorax, Shark Tale, and a handful of other eclectic titles hit Netflix.

Available in April

Ex-Addicts Club (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With new threats on the island and no way out, the rebellion ignites an intense battle for freedom while Astrid carries out her plans for the New Eden.

Available April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Image: Universal Pictures

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

Image: DreamWorks Animation

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Image: Paramount Pictures

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Image: Sony Pictures

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

Available April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join.

Available April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Available April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: You think you know Mo’Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex warning, the comedy legend spills all in this stand-up special.

The Signing (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this reality show, young Latino artists must impress music legends like Lex Borrero, Tainy and Rauw Alejandro to score the contract of a lifetime.

Available April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

Available April 6

BEEF (Netflix Series)

Photo: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

From Netflix: A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

The Last Stand

Available April 7

Chupa (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show.

Oh Belinda (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A young actor’s perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial — and suddenly gets transported to her character’s world.

Thicker Than Water (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.

Transatlantic (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Available April 8

Hunger (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

Available April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Fun and learning go hand and hand in this kid-friendly compilation featuring familiar tunes like “Yankee Doodle,” “Skip to My Lou” and “Hokey Pokey.”

Available April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties.

Available April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire.

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more.

Operation: Nation (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events.

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After some time in prison, nosy Isadir returns to her now-growing family — and to new friends, lovers and chances to cause trouble for Carlos and Alice.

Available April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: After exiting Baby Corp, the Boss Baby and Tina form a fledgling startup to corner an untapped market: “difficult” babies who are the hardest to love.

Florida Man (Netflix Series)

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

From Netflix: A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.

Obsession (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Available April 14

Phenomena (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.

Queenmaker (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer’s mayoral campaign — and take down her former employer.

Queens on the Run (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Four best friends — and their newfound pet chicken — finally take the road trip they planned in high school. Will they manage to steer clear of trouble?

Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Available April 15

Doctor Cha (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident — struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises.

Time Trap

Available April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

Available April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone’s all smiles.

Available April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

Longest Third Date (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

Available April 19

Chimp Empire (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From the Academy Award®-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix Film)

Photo: Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix

From Netflix: When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?

Available April 20

The Diplomat (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata — but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

Available April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.

Chokehold (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them.

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way.

One More Time (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.

Rough Diamonds (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a prodigal son sends his family’s empire into crushing debt, his estranged brother returns to Antwerp’s diamond district to pick up the pieces.

Available April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He’s got great ideas — and a super-cool robot dog!

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.

Available April 26

The Good Bad Mother (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

Kiss, Kiss! (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician.

Love After Music (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Páez.

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It’s hard — but laughter helps.

Available April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

The Matchmaker (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office’s beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort beset by bizarre forces.

The Nurse (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.

Sharkdog: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Sharkdog loves being a part of Max’s family, but he wonders if there are more Sharkdogs out there like him — and goes on a wild adventure to find out!

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Warner Bros.

From Netflix: Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

Available April 28

AKA (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s young son.

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.