New Mortal Kombat animated movie, Snow Blind, stars Sub-Zero, Kenshi

While Mortal Kombat fans wait patiently for news of Mortal Kombat 12 and the next live-action Mortal Kombat film, a new animated feature is here to fill the void. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is coming to digital video and Blu-ray, according to a new trailer released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, and takes its name from its protagonists, the snowy ninja Sub-Zero and blind swordsman Kenshi Takahashi. Look, Mortal Kombat can be a little on the nose, but that’s why we love it.

In Snow Blind, Kenshi will contend with the invading forces of longtime Mortal Kombat heel Kano, who appears to have crowned himself king with the aid of series heavies Shang Tsung, Tremor, Erron Black, Kabal, and Ferra and Torr. But Kenshi has a magical sword that grants him vision after being blinded, a capable teacher, and some assistance from Lin Kuei warrior Sub-Zero in Snow Blind’s story of revenge.

Kenshi made his Mortal Kombat debut 20 years ago in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance as a master swordsman with telekinetic and psychokinetic powers. The character most recently appeared in a playable capacity in Mortal Kombat X alongside his son, the Scorpion-trained Takeda Takahashi. Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Nine Perfect Strangers) will voice Kenshi in the animated film.

Mortal Kombat: Snow Blind is the latest animated MK flick from writer Jeremy Adams, who also wrote animated features Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.