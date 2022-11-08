New Monster Hunter mobile game coming from Pokémon Unite’s studio

Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.

The new title will be the first time Capcom has worked with the studio. Timi Studio Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Games and is most known for creating Pokémon Unite, an online multiplayer game that adapted the MOBA formula to the popular monster-catching franchise. Per the release, the developers aim to create a game that will cater to seasoned Monster Hunters and newbies alike.

This won’t be the first time Capcom has attempted to make a more approachable Monster Hunter game. Capcom released Monster Hunter Stories, for the Nintendo 3DS, in North America in 2017. It offered players a friendlier and more cartoony spin on the franchise. Most recently, Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, which expanded the latest mainline release of the series.