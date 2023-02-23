New Lord of the Rings movies are on their way, Warner Bros. Discovery announced in an investor call Thursday.

Details are scant on the timeline or scope of the projects, but Warner Bros. reached a deal with Embracer Group AB, which recently bought the rights to Lord of the Rings movies and games.

This is far from the first foray back to Middle-earth after the massive success of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy: Director Peter Jackson returned for three movies based on The Hobbit. A high-budget television show from Prime Video set in the world of Middle-earth, The Rings of Power, debuted its first season in 2022, but didn’t have access to all of Tolkien’s writing as source material. An animated movie, The War of the Rohirrim, is already slated for 2024.

The move comes amidst many shuffles for Warner Bros. Discovery, following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery in 2022 and the appointment of David Zaslav as the company’s CEO. One of their other major franchises, DC Studios, recently had a change at the top, and has a brand new plan of upcoming DC movies.

