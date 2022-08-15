New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take Two and the movies’ FX shop

A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.

The upcoming Lord of the Rings game will focus on a new story set in Middle-earth. In a press release, Amie Wolken, the head of interactive at Wētā Workshop said, “It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

The game is in very early stages of development and does not have a title or release date, though it is expected to launch sometime in 2024.